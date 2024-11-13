DOMINICA GOVERNMENT AWARDS UK GOVERNMENT WITH NATIONAL AWARD OF HONOUR

The Commonwealth of Dominica awarded the UK government the Sisserou Award of Honour for its extensive support to Dominica’s recovery in the 7 years since Hurricane Maria.

President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton presented the award, stating it was in recognition of the UK’s financial and administrative support. She highlighted the UK’s role in the establishment of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD), the development of its framework and the allocation of funds to several projects aimed at facilitating the achievements of Dominica’s resilience objectives.

Since its creation, CREAD has formulated the policy to guide Dominica’s climate resilience vision including: the National Resilience Development Framework, the National Resilience Development Strategy and the Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan. CREAD has actualised Dominica’s vision of climate resilience and by its closure had established a Climate Resilience Execution Unit and a Major Capital Projects Office as legacy institutions to continue the strategic interventions of the CREAD and ensure its successful implementation of major capital projects respectively.

On receiving the award UK High Commissioner Scott Furssedonn-Wood (left) said:

“I am delighted on behalf of the Government of the United Kingdom to accept this award – the Sisserou Award of Honour – in recognition of the UK’s contribution to Dominica’s extraordinary journey of climate resilient recovery from Hurricane Maria. We are proud to have been part of what is now an internationally recognised blueprint for climate resilient development and of Dominica’s progress towards its bold ambition to be the world’s first climate resilient nation.”

UK Development Director for the Caribbean Malcom Geere added:

“The UK is very proud to have accompanied Dominica on its journey from recovery to resilience. The commitment and professionalism of the team at CREAD have been inspirational and offer a model for other climate vulnerable island states. We all have much to learn from Dominica’s experience.”

The President also cited ongoing UK projects in Dominica. These include the £25.7m Loubiere to Bagatelle Road & Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which will significantly improve climate resilience and road safety, and a £24m grant to upgrade the country’s Water Supply and Wastewater Infrastructure Upgrade Project aimed at improving its resilience to natural hazards and climate change.

The Sisserou Award of Honour is named after Dominica’s national bird, the Sisserou Parrot. It is considered a profound expression of Dominica’s gratitude and admiration for those whose work has positively shaped the nation’s trajectory and symbolises a recipient’s commitment, excellence, and leadership