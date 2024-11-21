Diabetes Today Magazine November 2024 Edition, Focusing on World Diabetes Day and Well-Being

PRMR Inc. Public Relations Consultants is pleased to announce the release of the newest edition of the Diabetes Today Magazine, your trusted resource for high-quality editorial content that covers a wide range of health topics, including fitness, nutrition, mental health, lifestyle, and medical breakthroughs.

The November 2024 edition of Diabetes Today focuses on the theme of World Diabetes Day: “Diabetes and Well-Being.” It stresses the need for a well-rounded approach to diabetes care that covers not just physical health but also mental wellness and social support. This issue highlights how lifestyle choices, education, and community support are vital in managing diabetes and enhancing overall quality of life.

“We believe that good health is a right, not a privilege,” said Janelle Riley-Thornhill, Editor of Diabetes Today. “This issue explores the intersection of physical health, mental well-being, and societal factors, and it’s our hope that our readers gain valuable insights into living healthier lives. As we mark World Diabetes Day, we are also reminded of the power of education in transforming health outcomes.”

The November issue, in recognition of International Men’s Day on November 19, also highlights some of the health challenges faced by men. Special features include personal stories and health journeys from notable figures, including veteran reggae and soca artist Geoffrey ‘Biggie Irie’ Cordle, Magistrate Graveney Bannister, and Lewiston Smith of the Blazing Trails hiking group. These stories offer inspiration and practical advice on preventing or managing chronic conditions and embracing healthier lifestyles.

Along with these features, Diabetes Today offers expert guidance for managing diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Contributions come from respected medical experts – Dr. Carlisle Goddard, a renowned endocrinologist sharing insights on diabetes care; Dr. Greg Padmore, a surgical oncologist providing key information about pancreatic cancer; and Dr. Dawn Gayapersad, who focuses on awareness and prevention of prostate cancer.

Diabetes Today offers something for everyone. With the holiday season fast approaching, the magazine also provides tips on maintaining financial and physical health during the festive period, helping readers plan for a prosperous and healthy 2025.

PRMR Inc., the publisher of Diabetes Today, remains dedicated to its mission of “PR for Good,” supporting initiatives that foster a better world for everyone. Dr. Pamala Proverbs, Managing Director of PRMR Inc., stated that the magazine exemplifies the company’s commitment to fostering positive social impact and enhancing community well-being.

“Knowledge is power, and so we’re pleased to continue empowering our readers with the knowledge they need to improve their health and well-being. And together, we can make a meaningful difference in the fight against diabetes and other health challenges.”

Diabetes Today is distributed free of charge throughout Barbados, ensuring that this valuable information reaches a wide audience. To access the November 2024 edition of Diabetes Today or to learn more about its content and mission, please visit www.diabetestodaybb.com or pick up a copy at gas stations, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies island-wide.