Commonwealth Games Federation Confirms Glasgow as 2026 Host

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is pleased to officially confirm

Glasgow as the host city of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.



The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will take place in Scotland from

Thursday 23 July to Sunday 2 August 2026, returning to the city 12 years after the

hugely successful 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, ensuring an action-packed broadcast schedule across each day of competition and making the event accessible and appealing to spectators looking to enjoy the multi-sport environment and festival feel.

With over 500,000 tickets to be made available at a future date, there will be around

3,000 of the best athletes competing from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and

territories that represent 2.5 billion people – one-third of the world’s population. Para

sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority and point of difference for

the Games, with six Para sports included on the sport programme.



The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field),

Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track

Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para

Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball.



The Games will take place across four venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross

International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy

Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and support staff will be

housed in hotel accommodation.

The Glasgow 2026 Games will deliver over £100 million of inward investment into

the city and is projected to support over £150 million of economic value added for the region, with a model that has been specially designed to not require public funding

for the delivery of the Games. An additional multi-million-pound investment has also

been secured for upgrading public sporting facilities, alongside funding for city

activation projects across the city.



With the confirmation that Glasgow will host one of the world’s biggest multi-sport

events and the biggest sporting event in the United Kingdom in 2026, the branding

for the Glasgow Games has also been released. For the first time in the Games’

history, the logo combines the Commonwealth Sport logo with the overall visual

identity of the 2026 Games – emphasising the central role of the Commonwealth

Games within the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement.



The Glasgow 2026 logo features Glasgow graphic elements inspired by some of the

engineering, architectural and natural elements found at the heart of the city. The

three elements include representations of the River Clyde, the Finnieston Crane, and

the Clyde Arc, which are all centrally aligned in the Commonwealth Sport celebration

mark in the colours of the waterfront – symbolising the meeting point for sport and

culture at the heart of the Games.



Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir NZOM said, ‘’On behalf of

the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that

the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow. The

Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture

and diversity that inspires athletes and sports – with a fan experience more

accessible than ever before.



‘’With the Commonwealth Games held in such high esteem by athletes, sports and

nations across the Commonwealth, we have been working tirelessly with our fellow

stakeholders to ensure a high-quality Games will take place in 2026 – securing this

vital milestone in the career pathway for thousands of athletes.



‘’The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow – an

exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly

collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs,

reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact – in doing so

increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting.



‘’With the reassuring legacy of Glasgow 2014 providing existing sporting, transport

and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, we look

forward to working with the Glasgow team to deliver a very special Commonwealth

Games in 2026.



‘’Our Movement’s commitment to sport for development and social change remains

central to Glasgow 2026 and beyond – with full integration of Para sport a priority the

Games will continue to be an inspiring and impactful platform.’’



Commonwealth Games Scotland Chief Executive Jon Doig OBE, said “We’re

absolutely delighted to have secured Glasgow as hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth

Games. When we started pulling this concept together just under a year ago, our

focus was on creating a Games that was different – that could be delivered to the

highest quality, in the short time frame, in a financially sustainable way.



“Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the

Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some

previous editions. It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which

brings our fans closer to the sporting action.



“The Commonwealth Games has a special place in the hearts of athletes around the

globe, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them, their support staff and

fans from all four corners of the Commonwealth to experience the famous Scottish

and Glasgow hospitality. It is an exciting moment for the city and the country.”

First Minister John Swinney said, “The Commonwealth Games is a hugely

important event for Scottish sport and an exciting opportunity for the people of

Scotland.



“As well as an action-packed, inclusive sports programme that will inspire and excite

audiences across the globe – Glasgow 2026 will also be a cultural celebration.

“I would like to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for their hard work and

dedication to produce a viable proposal for Glasgow 2026 – and to the

Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia for their

assistance in helping to secure the Games. I believe this epitomises the

Commonwealth spirit and willingness to work together.



“While Glasgow 2026 will look quite different to previous Games, we can, and we

must, use this as an opportunity to work collaboratively to ensure that this new

concept brings a strong and sustainable future for the Games. The Scottish

Government is committed to playing its part in building that new vision.”



Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said, “It’s fantastic news that the Commonwealth

Games Federation has formally confirmed Glasgow as the host city of the 2026

Commonwealth Games. This is good news for the Commonwealth Games and yet

another opportunity for Glasgow and Scotland to demonstrate their ability to put on

world class sporting events.



“There will be a great competitive programme across 10 sports, and I for one can’t

wait to see our talented Scottish athletes in action in front of a home crowd.

“The UK Government has actively supported the proposal to bring the 2026 Games

to Glasgow, and is providing up to £2.3 million contingency towards security costs.

This is a great example of the UK and Scottish governments working together to

deliver for Scotland.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, “We’re thrilled to welcome the Commonwealth

Games back to Glasgow for 2026, where Scotland’s renowned hospitality and

unwavering passion for sport will once again light up the city on the world stage.

“The UK Government has long supported the Games, and we’re proud to have

played our part in making Glasgow 2026 a reality, backing the Scottish Government,

Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Commonwealth Games Federation to

deliver a world-class event.



“Together, we are dedicated to creating an unforgettable Games that will inspire

athletes, fans and communities across the country for generations.”



Glasgow City Council Leader Susan Aitken said, “The 2026 Games are an

opportunity to set out a new blueprint for the future of sustainable, accessible

Commonwealth sport – and it should come as no surprise that the organisers believe

Glasgow is the place they can make that happen.



“Our city has a track record that is second to none when it comes to staging major

events – and, in particular, working with organisers to make sure new competitions

and formats get off to the best possible start.



“Glasgow benefitted greatly from hosting the Games in 2014 and officials have

shared expertise and experience with both Commonwealth Games Scotland and the

Commonwealth Games Federation as they have developed their plans for 2026.

“These Games will be, by design, different from those the Glasgow hosted a decade

ago – but the city will play its part in helping make them a success on their own

terms.”