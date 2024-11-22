CIBC Caribbean team presents Laptops to Students of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary  

The children of the classes 3 and 4 of the Bridgetown Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in Dalkeith, St. Michael will now be better able to get on with their computer coding classes.

Nicole Codrington as she demonstrates the laptop features to the eager female students of Class 4W.

Principal Mrs. Cheryl Weekes announced at assembly how her school was told the desktop computers they had were coming to the end of their life, and would not be able to support the coding classes for the children. She said that the school reached out to CIBC Caribbean, and they were pleased to welcome the team from the Project Management Office (PMO) in Technology who willingly stepped up to gift the school, 20 laptop computers which were being retired from the bank.

In making the presentation, Renee Layne, the Chair of the PMO Social Club explained that they were not only contributing the laptops but also a number of stationery items to the school. The items included printing paper, glue sticks, dry erase pens and masking tape among other items.

The PMO Team who joined Renee Layne as she spoke to the students from left Genee Mason, Anika Forde, Jevon Hinkson, Jacqueline Boyce, Nicole Codrington, Jonathan Seale

She added that they were also looking at getting involved in assisting the children in a homework programme and they were actively looking at the school’s agricultural project with which the team was willing to assist.

Principal Weekes then took the team on a short tour of the school compound and gave some background to the activities of the school and the children. She explained that they sought to produce well-rounded children who are able to manage their time and become multiskilled by when they leave the school. She explained that the holistic approach they take, includes involvement in the PathFinders group with some of the junior students joining the band.

The PMO Team on the platform as they presented the laptops and stationery to Principal Cheryl Weekes (second left) and students Kahan Clarke, Danae White, and Jonathan Tull. CIBC Caribbean staff members from left are Renee Layne, Genee Mason, Anika Forde, Nicole Codrington, Jonathan Seale, Jacqueline Boyce, Jevon Hinkson with the children of the various classes who came up to take part in the presentation.

She proudly told of 2 past students who were presently doing well in the Poems and Pontification Competition organised by the Ministry of Education, Technology and Vocational Training and another who came 2nd in a recent poster competition.

She showed the PMO Team, the recently cleared playing field where the students play football and where they are coached for a keenly contested interhouse sports meet, which is due next term.

Jevon Hinkson as he demonstrates the laptop features to the students of Class 3R

She later explained that the school has a major concert coming up which will showcase the musical abilities of many of the students, including those presently learning the violin.

The visit concluded with the PMO team demonstrating use of the laptops to the students of Classes 3 and 4 and answering questions from the eager students, further illustrating the bank’s commitment to hands-on support and education.