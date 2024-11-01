Caterham Caribbean Cup returns to Bushy Park

Bushy Park Barbados will host the second Caterham Caribbean Cup next December, bringing the British sports car manufacturer’s special brand of wheel-to-wheel racing back to the island. The date is set for December 5/6 and will complete the St Philip facility’s 2025 season.

In 2023, Caterham Motorsport rounded off the company’s 50th Anniversary year in the island, supported by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), bringing the biggest-ever single shipment of racing cars from the UK to Barbados, 27 in all. More than 40 drivers competed, as many cars were shared, and the 130 visitors, including service crews, family and friends, clocked up in excess of 1200 visitor nights.

Caterham’s 2025 calendar was announced by press release in the UK last Monday (October 14), with a news story also published in Apex, the quarterly magazine of the British Automobile Racing Club (BARC), host club for its five championships. The Academy, Seven 270R, Seven 310R and Caterham Seven Championship UK will feature around 200 competitors at nine race meetings across the UK’s major circuits.

New for 2025 is a two-hour non-championship event at Snetterton in August, dubbed the Caterham Grand Prix, while CCC25 at Bushy Park will also be a non-championship event, falling two months after Caterham Motorsport’s season has ended, allowing time for race cars to be shipped across the Atlantic.

BPCI Operations Director Amy Willis said: “We are really excited to welcome Caterham back to Bushy Park and Barbados next year. There is a lot of excitement from the Caterham drivers to return, as they all enjoyed not only the racing but everything that Barbados has to offer. We are equally excited to welcome new drivers to Bushy Park as the event is open to more of the Caterham classes – we are expecting an even bigger shipment of cars next year!”



Last year, there were more than 500 racing laps in 15 Sprint and Enduro events at CCC23, which was organised by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI) along with a team of senior officials from Caterham Motorsport. James Emson and son Tom won the Caterham Seven 270R title, Tom Cockerill and Taylor O’Flanagan the 310R crown, while Barry Benham and Stephen Lyall were the rather surprised winners of 420R.