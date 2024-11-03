BCC TUTOR AMONG THE B.U.T’S TOP TIER AWARDEES

A Barbados Community College tutor has been named among the most outstanding contributors to the educational sector on the island.

A very surprised Nzingha Nyhathu, who teaches English and Communications, among other courses, at the BCC, was named as one of the Barbados Union of Teachers’ Top Tier Awardees for 2024. She accepted a certificate that was presented by BUT President, Rudy Lovell in a brief ceremony in the Principal’s Office at the BCC’s Eyrie Campus recently.

B.U.T President, Rudy Lovell with Top Tier Award 2024 recipient, Nzingha Nyhathu, along with BCC Principal, Annette Alleyne, and B.U.T PRO, Cherise Rock

Ms. Nyhathu, who was unaware that she was receiving the award, said she was blown away by the honour. “Teachers, we’ve been taking a blow and for the BUT to start this initiative it speaks well for us in the profession and I am committed to my goal,” she said.

The Top Tier Award was conceptualized by the BUT. This is the second year the award is being given to teachers from the Nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary level who inspire, encourage and respect his or her students and colleagues.

The union’s Public Relations Officer, Cherise Rock confirmed that to be eligible for the award, the winner had to have regularly gone above and beyond the call of duty, loves their job and is an inspiration to their students and colleagues.

Principal of the BCC, Annette Alleyne congratulated Ms. Nyhathu, noting it was always expected that she would inspire her students here at the BCC given her passion for young people, her commitment to classroom and the students she’s taught.

“That is the kind of person we want here at BCC. Let me say as an educator I have met some of the most remarkable people in this field, she is one of them. So for BCC I am just happy that one of our tutors has been recognized and what I’d like is for more of that to happen. There are so many great stories in the educational sector and I would like more publicity for those outstanding teachers and outstanding students,” she said.