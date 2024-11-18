Barbadians making waves against plastic pollution, refilling at stations islandwide

Barbados has reached an exciting and impactful milestone, breaking the 3 million bottle fill mark across its network of hydration stations.

Hydrate Caribbean’s hydration stations are now a common sight across the island, providing access to free, chilled and purified water in schools, public parks and even key tourist locations.

The Ansa Merchant Bank hydration station conveniently located at the Hastings Boardwalk.

Barbadians have enthusiastically embraced the convenience and usefulness of the hydration stations, returning time and again to refill their bottles and making the refill culture a part of daily life.

Some hydration stations have reached impressive bottle fills to date, such as the PwC sponsored station at Freedom Square amassing 281,258 fills. Other high-traffic hydration stations include the Sheraton Mall – sponsored by Harris Paints – with 204,314 bottle fills and the Hastings Boardwalk station reaching 254,142. These numbers highlight not only the widespread community support, but also the real impact each fill has on reducing single-use plastic waste across the island.

A visitor tops up her reusable water bottle at the hydration station located at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

To commemorate this significant achievement, Hydrate Caribbean has launched a month-long campaign under the slogan ‘1 Bottle, Big Change: 3 Million Saved’.

With the 3-millionth bottle filled, the campaign highlights the double-barrelled message behind its theme: every plastic bottle avoided helps reduce pollution, and every bottle filled brings us closer to a healthier island.

The campaign is set to run throughout November, with contests, community pop-ups, and educational initiatives designed to spotlight the environmental and health benefits of using these hydration stations.

Harris Paints hydration station on the Sheraton Mall. One of the 12 public stations across Barbados.

As part of the celebration, Barbadians are invited to take photos while refilling their bottles at any of the 12 public hydration stations and share them on Instagram. By tagging Hydrate Caribbean and the station’s sponsor, persons are automatically entered into the prize drawing.

Additionally, schools which are recipients of sponsored hydration stations will participate in the Hydration Challenge, which encourages students to embrace water as the preferred hydration choice. The primary and secondary schools that log the most refills at the end of the month will be awarded prizes.

Sponsors of ‘1 Bottle, Big Change: 3 Million Saved’ include Ansa Merchant Bank, Kooyman Barbados, Harris Paints Barbados, Pharmacy Sales Caribbean Ltd, Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, HIPAC Ltd, Rentokil Initial Barbados and Massy Card Barbados. Their contributions will support both the public photo contest and the schools challenge by providing prizes and rewards.

Prizes include a $500 voucher in Harris Paint products, a $500 Kooyman Barbados voucher and gift baskets compliments Pharmacy Sales Caribbean Inc.