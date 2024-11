Director: Eric Aronson

Writer: Eric Aronson

Stars: Paul Guilfoyle, Taylor Gray, Alexandra Templer

When his band falls apart, debts piling up, and in love with his roommate’s girl, a young night watchman faces a crossroads when he is drawn into a criminal plot by an enigmatic figure to rob the museum he guards. He must decide if this risky move is his path to redemption or the worst decision of his life.