Almost $60,000 in Weed and Coke gets couple $10K bail each

Weight of cannabis is 0.5 pounds - Street Value $4,000.00 BDS Currency.

DevilsAdvocate

The Tactical Response Unit (T.R.U) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), has arrested and formally jointly charged Timothy Nicholas Joseph, 51 years of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church and Adieka Kelly-ann Campbell, 35 years a Jamaican National of 6th Avenue, St. Barnabas, St. Michael for several offences which were committed on Saturday 26th October, 2024 whilst at Sterling Road, Saint Philip:

  • Possession of Cannabis
  • Possession with intent to supply cannabis
  • Trafficking in cannabis
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Intent to supply cocaine
  • Trafficking in cocaine
Weight of cocaine is 1 kilo – Street Value $50,000.00 BDS Currency.
Weight of cannabis is 0.5 pounds – Street Value $4,000.00 BDS Currency.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 31st October, 2024. Joseph pleaded guilty to all charges and was fined ten thousand ($10,000.00) dollars in twelve months or nine months in prison, while Campbell pleaded not guilty to all charges and was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand ($10,000.00) dollars with one (1) surety. She is scheduled to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court on Tuesday 14th January, 2025.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

