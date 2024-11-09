39 year old from Marley Vale with horrified look sought by cops

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Shane Daniel Jeremiah Polin 39 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Polin, whose last known address is Marley Vale, St Philip; is approximately six feet one inch (6’ 1’) tall, of dark complexion and is of a slim build.

Shane Daniel Jeremiah Polin is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the District ‘C’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Philip accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shane Daniel Jeremiah Polin,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the District ‘C’ Police Station, Station Hill, St Philip at telephone numbers 416-8200/8203, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service