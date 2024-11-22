22 Women-led Caribbean Organizations Awarded over USD half a million for climate justice

The Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement (CFCJ), in partnership with Global Fund for Women, has awarded grants, totalling USD 550,000 in funding to 22 women-led organisations from 10 Caribbean countries. These historic grants will finance grassroots initiatives across the region that address the critical intersection of climate action and gender justice.

The selected grantee partners represent a diverse group of grassroots organisations, working at the intersection of feminist organizing and climate justice. The women-led groups work on tackling the pressing challenges posed by climate change to marginalised groups, including women and gender diverse people, Indigenous and rural communities and people of African and Indian descent.

Twenty-two organisations from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago were successful in accessing grants based on for their innovative approaches to advancing climate resilience, gender equality, and social justice.

The 22 grantee partners are:

Antigua and Barbuda – Antigua and Barbuda Network of Rural Women Producers

Antigua and Barbuda – The Swetes Village Uncovered

The Bahamas – Equality Bahamas

Barbados – Gems in the Rough

Barbados – I AM A Girl NGO

Guyana – Green Heart Movement

Guyana – Red Thread

Guyana – Wapichan Women’s Movement

Jamaica – Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council

Jamaica – Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers

Jamaica – Jamaica Women in Coffee

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Next Level Inc.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – We are Mayreau Inc.

St. Kitts and Nevis – Capisterre Fisherfolk Cooperative

St. Kitts and Nevis – St. Kitts and Nevis Reef Guardians

St. Kitts and Nevis – The Garden of Rebirth

St. Lucia – Girls of a Feather

St. Lucia – Helen’s Daughters

Suriname – Stichting Projekta

Trinidad and Tobago – Alliance of Rural Communities

Trinidad and Tobago – Cashew Gardens

Trinidad and Tobago – Feminitt

Global Fund for Women is a key champion for the movement in the Caribbean, providing generous financial support while also building capacity and fostering connections to ensure the continued growth and success of the CFCJ.

Ayesha Constable, Technical Director for Climate Justice at Global Fund for Women said: “The activists that are part of the movement, most of whom are women and girls, live in the communities besieged by climate change and best understand the needs of those most at risk. As women, historical and current drivers of gender inequality perpetuate the injustices they are subjected to -which are exacerbated by the climate crisis. This underscores the importance of their (women’s) leadership in responses which are rooted in justice, equity, and access for all; that challenges the systems that drive the climate crisis; and that engenders innovative approaches to knowledge building, adaptation, mitigation, and collective action.”