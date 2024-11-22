22 Women-led Caribbean Organizations Awarded over USD half a million for climate justice

The Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement (CFCJ), in partnership with Global Fund for Women, has awarded grants, totalling USD 550,000 in funding to 22 women-led organisations from 10 Caribbean countries. These historic grants will finance grassroots initiatives across the region that address the critical intersection of climate action and gender justice.
The selected grantee partners represent a diverse group of grassroots organisations, working at the intersection of feminist organizing and climate justice. The women-led groups work on tackling the pressing challenges posed by climate change to marginalised groups, including women and gender diverse people, Indigenous and rural communities and people of African and Indian descent.
The 22 grantee partners are:
- Antigua and Barbuda – Antigua and Barbuda Network of Rural Women Producers
- Antigua and Barbuda – The Swetes Village Uncovered
- The Bahamas – Equality Bahamas
- Barbados – Gems in the Rough
- Barbados – I AM A Girl NGO
- Guyana – Green Heart Movement
- Guyana – Red Thread
- Guyana – Wapichan Women’s Movement
- Jamaica – Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council
- Jamaica – Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers
- Jamaica – Jamaica Women in Coffee
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Next Level Inc.
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines – We are Mayreau Inc.
- St. Kitts and Nevis – Capisterre Fisherfolk Cooperative
- St. Kitts and Nevis – St. Kitts and Nevis Reef Guardians
- St. Kitts and Nevis – The Garden of Rebirth
- St. Lucia – Girls of a Feather
- St. Lucia – Helen’s Daughters
- Suriname – Stichting Projekta
- Trinidad and Tobago – Alliance of Rural Communities
- Trinidad and Tobago – Cashew Gardens
- Trinidad and Tobago – Feminitt
Global Fund for Women is a key champion for the movement in the Caribbean, providing generous financial support while also building capacity and fostering connections to ensure the continued growth and success of the CFCJ.
Ayesha Constable, Technical Director for Climate Justice at Global Fund for Women said: “The activists that are part of the movement, most of whom are women and girls, live in the communities besieged by climate change and best understand the needs of those most at risk. As women, historical and current drivers of gender inequality perpetuate the injustices they are subjected to -which are exacerbated by the climate crisis. This underscores the importance of their (women’s) leadership in responses which are rooted in justice, equity, and access for all; that challenges the systems that drive the climate crisis; and that engenders innovative approaches to knowledge building, adaptation, mitigation, and collective action.”
