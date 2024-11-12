12 year old from Half Moon Fort not heard since 4th November

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl, Jenique Brianna Anderson, 12 years of Half Moon Forte, St. Lucy who was last seen about 7:10 a.m on Monday 4th November, 2024 and has not been seen since.

DESCRIPTION:

Jenique is about five (5) feet tall. She is heavy set and of dark complexion. She has a round head, oval shaped face, large forehead; broad medium sized nose, medium lips, dark brown eyes, and her ears are small. She has a rounded chin and short neck. Her hair is styled in a rope twist style with dark brown, medium length braids which are put up in one. She has a thick torso and short thin legs and small feet.

She walks upright and she has square shoulders. Jenique also speaks with a Bajan accent and has a pleasant manner and frequents the areas of Half Moon Fort, Saint Lucy; Clinketts Gardens, Saint Lucy; Speightstown, Saint Peter; Bridgetown, Saint Michael in the area of the Main Guard and Scarborough, Christ Church. The clothing she was wearing at the time she left home is suspected to be dark blue long jeans and a plain royal blue T-shirt, shoes unknown. She also wears glasses.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jenique Anderson, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service