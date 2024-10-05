Breaking News

Isaac Joshua Estophile

Two remanded for Murder Charges over Lower Carlton incident

Two remanded for Murder Charges over Lower Carlton incident

Isaac Joshua Estophile

The Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), has formally and jointly charged Raquawn Ashra Ian Zepherin, 19 years of Fox Club Gap, The Garden, St. James and Isaac Joshua Estophile, 26 years of Crick Hill, St. James for several offences which were committed on Sunday 15th September 2024, whilst at 1st Avenue, Lower Carlton, Saint James:

Raquawn Ashra Ian Zepherin
Raquawn Ashra Ian Zepherin
  1. Murder – of Shakari Forde
  2. Endangering the life of – Leisha Jordan
  3. Wounding of – a minor

Zepherin and Estophile are charged separately for – Unlawful use of a firearm.

Isaac Joshua Estophile
Isaac Joshua Estophile

Both accused appeared in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday 4th October, 2024 before Magistrate Wayne Clarke and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). They are scheduled to reappear in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday 1st November, 2024.

