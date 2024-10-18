Tweedside man in remand until February for Stolen Property

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Hastings/Worthing) has arrested and formally charged Gary Ian Williams, 30 years of Stuart Lodge, Tweedside Road, St. Michael for the following offence:

Handling of a Stolen Motor Car – between 27th June and 23rd September, 2024.

Williams appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, of the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Thursday 17th October, 2024.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 with one (1) surety with the condition to report to District ‘A’ Police Station. Williams is to reappear in the same court on Monday17th February, 2025.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service