Breaking News

  • Man from Bissex Housing Area loses life after altercation near Jackson Tenantry

  • Shepton Lane fugitive arrives with Attorney

  • Barbados, UNDP and ECLAC await Leaders from LatAm & Caribbean at XVI Ministerial Forum on Development

  • ST KITTS’ CITIZEN SECURITY SECRETARIAT USES UNTINTED GLOBAL STANDARD FOR INDIVIDUAL SAFETY & WELL-BEING

  • Barbados’ People Empowerment Minister leads social dialogue on behalf of Caribbean Region

  • Barbadian Envoy Appointed Dean of Tourism and Dean of Culture at Indonesian University

TEAMS AND FIXTURES CONFIRMED FOR GLOBAL SUPER LEAGUE

DevilsAdvocate

,

TEAMS AND FIXTURES CONFIRMED FOR GLOBAL SUPER LEAGUE

DevilsAdvocate

,

The five teams who will be competing in the 2024 Global Super League (GSL) have been confirmed for the inaugural event that will take place from 26 November to 7 December in Guyana. There will be representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and West Indies competing for the US$1million prize fund. 

The competing teams are as follows: 

  • Hampshire Hawks – England 
  • Guyana Amazon Warriors – West Indies
  • Lahore Qalandars – Pakistan
  • Rangpur Riders – Bangladesh
  • Victoria – Australia 

Sir Clive Lloyd, Global Super League Chairman, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to our beautiful country where we are sure the action on the field will be fantastic. These are five well known cricketing entities and we know that their fans from around the world will be tuning in to see them compete for the inaugural GSL title.” 

All the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence with the fixtures as follows: 

Date and timeTeams Venue
Tuesday 26 November, 7pmGuyana Amazon WarriorsLahore QalandarsGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Wednesday 27 November, 7pmHampshire HawksRangpur RidersGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Friday 29 November, 7pm Guyana Amazon WarriorsVictoriaGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Saturday 30 November, 10amHampshire HawksLahore QalandarsGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Sunday 1 December, 10amRangpur RidersVictoriaGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Sunday 1 December, 7pmGuyana Amazon WarriorsHampshire HawksGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Tuesday 3 December, 7pmVictoriaLahore QalandarsGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Wednesday 4  December, 7pmGuyana Amazon WarriorsRangpur RidersGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Thursday 5 December, 7pmLahore QalandarsRangpur RidersGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Friday 6 December, 7pmHampshire HawksVictoriaGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Saturday 7 December, 7pmFinal – First Place vs Second PlaceGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Post Views: 90
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280