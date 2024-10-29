TEAMS AND FIXTURES CONFIRMED FOR GLOBAL SUPER LEAGUE

The five teams who will be competing in the 2024 Global Super League (GSL) have been confirmed for the inaugural event that will take place from 26 November to 7 December in Guyana. There will be representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and West Indies competing for the US$1million prize fund.

The competing teams are as follows:

Hampshire Hawks – England

Guyana Amazon Warriors – West Indies

Lahore Qalandars – Pakistan

Rangpur Riders – Bangladesh

Victoria – Australia

Sir Clive Lloyd, Global Super League Chairman, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to our beautiful country where we are sure the action on the field will be fantastic. These are five well known cricketing entities and we know that their fans from around the world will be tuning in to see them compete for the inaugural GSL title.”

All the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence with the fixtures as follows:

Date and time Teams Venue Tuesday 26 November, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Lahore Qalandars Guyana National Stadium, Providence Wednesday 27 November, 7pm Hampshire Hawks Rangpur Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Friday 29 November, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Victoria Guyana National Stadium, Providence Saturday 30 November, 10am Hampshire Hawks Lahore Qalandars Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sunday 1 December, 10am Rangpur Riders Victoria Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sunday 1 December, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Hampshire Hawks Guyana National Stadium, Providence Tuesday 3 December, 7pm Victoria Lahore Qalandars Guyana National Stadium, Providence Wednesday 4 December, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Rangpur Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Thursday 5 December, 7pm Lahore Qalandars Rangpur Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Friday 6 December, 7pm Hampshire Hawks Victoria Guyana National Stadium, Providence Saturday 7 December, 7pm Final – First Place vs Second Place Guyana National Stadium, Providence