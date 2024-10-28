Breaking News

Shepton Lane fugitive arrives with Attorney

Police Handcuffs

Rackeem Shaquille Alleyne, 28 years of #7 Shepton Lane, Pine, St. Michael who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Monday 21st October 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, was brought into custody at the District ‘A’ Police Station.

He came into custody on Friday 25th October 2024, accompanied by his attorney-at-law and has been subsequently released on the same day, having been interviewed and assisted police with their investigations

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

The Barbados Police Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

