Breaking News

  • ST KITTS’ CITIZEN SECURITY SECRETARIAT USES UNTINTED GLOBAL STANDARD FOR INDIVIDUAL SAFETY & WELL-BEING

  • Barbados’ People Empowerment Minister leads social dialogue on behalf of Caribbean Region

  • Barbadian Envoy Appointed Dean of Tourism and Dean of Culture at Indonesian University

  • Crime prevention and suppression strategies must be comprehensive and sustained, according to Nevisian Leader

  • BARJAM DEMANDS BETTER TREATMENT FOR MEDIA PROFESSIONALS (BAJAN REPORTER WROTE ON THIS 2015 & 2013)

  • Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

Rivals (Season 1) David Tennant, based on Jilly Cooper novel

Bajan Reporter

,

Rivals (Season 1) David Tennant, based on Jilly Cooper novel

Bajan Reporter

,
Featuring: David Tennant, Aidan Turner & Claire Rushbrook

The tale of Rupert Campbell-Black and Tony Baddingham who have a longstanding rivalry that comes to a spectactularly nasty head. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, “Rivals” dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom?

Post Views: 124
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280