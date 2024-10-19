Rivals (Season 1) David Tennant, based on Jilly Cooper novel

Featuring: David Tennant, Aidan Turner & Claire Rushbrook

The tale of Rupert Campbell-Black and Tony Baddingham who have a longstanding rivalry that comes to a spectactularly nasty head. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, “Rivals” dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom?