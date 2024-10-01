National & Int’l peace focused NFP organizations gathered at St. Michael North

In recognition of the 2024 International Peace Day, national and international peace focused Not-for-profit organizations gathered at the St. Michael North, national peace monument in Husbands Park, St. Michael, recently to reflect and recommit to continue their collaborative efforts to foster and create a culture of peace in Barbados.

The partners included Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Minister Davidson Ishmael, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mrs. Melena Simmons – Creators of Peace, Dr. Rosina Wiltshire – Creators of Peace, Ambassador, Dr. Christopher Walton of MENS and Dr. Marcia Brandon – BANGO, COESL and Creators of Peace.

The gathering took the format of very open and exploratory discussions of what the partners, based on their work knowledge and experiences, see as vital ingredients, needed for a culture of peace in Barbados. The discussions concluded that:

There is an urgent need to better engage youth and purposely help them to enjoy their youth and prepare them for adulthood and citizenry.

Implementing aspects of the Japanese and Chinese civic approach to nurturing and socializing youth (which was in the Caribbean fifty (50) years ago.

Understanding our historical tragedies and resilience to learn from them in order to go forward.

Importance of Promoting Balance between Heart Intelligence and IQ in Education at all levels

Changing a culture takes time and consistency

As partners shared what peace meant to them, Minister Ishmael noted that for him, peace is harmony and collaboration. He expressed his desire to see people in his constituency and Barbados work towards acquiring peace within, living in harmony, dignity and joy.

Ambassador, Dr. Walton encouraged partners to continue to let their voices be heard. Continue to share lived stories with each other and with youth so that the tradition of generational transfer of knowledge can continue, take root and build resilient, productive, kind and peace-filled citizens.

The partners agreed that in these times of division and uncertainty, it is more important than ever to bring people together in dialogue and collaboration to create a peaceful world. While we strive for peace everyday, International Peace Day reminds us that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, equity, and understanding.