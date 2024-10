The Mia Mottley regime is preparing to fork out close to a million dollars to purchase a building to be used as a secured treatment facility for children.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey says the complex, which has already been identified, will be modernised to offer care and support to children who need it.

He shared details about the project with reporters on the sidelines of a Panel Discussion on Disaster Preparedness for Sr Citizens at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed in the City.

Minister Humphrey also revealed how Cabinet agreed to have one person leading the Child Care Board and National Assistance Board.

He says the move is part of the continuing amalgamation process of social care agencies, originally spearheaded approximately three decades ago…