Man from Bissex Housing Area loses life after altercation near Jackson Tenantry

Police at the Operations Control Room received a report on Monday 28th October 2024, around 9:10 am that there was an accicident with injury, where a female was struck and a man was being beaten by some people at Jackson Tenantry Road, St. Michael.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Personnel from the District ‘A’ Station and other officers responded to the area after receving reports that the driver of the motor car involved in the accident, got out of the vehicle and ran. The police were further informed that a group of men gave chase and proceeded to beat the driver. On arrival of the police, they discovered the unresponsive body of a male with injuries about his body.

The ambulance service personnel were summoned and on their arrival, found no signs of life. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor and has been identified by family members as Pedro Caddle, 43 years of Bissex Housing Area, St. Joseph.

The pesestrian is presently at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in stable condition.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact the Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’) at 430-7272, District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service