Hayley Matthews – The 2016 generation has come of age; it is time to inspire the next one

The 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup win gets brought up in the group from time to time, mainly because it feels like it was so long ago. The older players often talk about the emotions surrounding that victory—not just what it meant for us but also for the younger girls watching as they were coming up through the system. As a team now, we’re hoping to recreate that success, knowing how much of an impact it will have—not just on us but on cricket in the Caribbean, where the sport holds such huge significance.

We can see first-hand what us as the older girls in the group have done for the younger girls coming in now and we would just love to be able to inspire another generation of girls coming up.

Looking at the present, we’re coming to a World Cup, and we want to win, who doesn’t? I think a World Cup is one of those tournaments, especially T20 World Cups, where, if you have some good performances on a big day, it can get you through the stages.

This is, if not our best, definitely one of our best squads that we have had at a T20 World Cup. We have seen a lot of our senior players really improve like Shemaine Campbelle who has been so much more consistent lately. And players like Aaliyah Alleyne who has stepped up and improved her game and has played more important roles in matches.

The thing that has been really good, is the camaraderie in the group, it feels like a massive safe space and somewhere where everyone feels super comfortable. Even the young ones who have come into the group have been able to settle and gel really well with the older ones and there is tremendous mutual respect, which is really good for us.

Spin tends to dominate World Cups, no matter where they’re played. In women’s cricket especially, spinners frequently top the charts and rankings, so I believe spin will play a significant role. Fortunately, for us we have got quite a few spinners in our arsenal, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, young Zaida James and me.

We strongly believe that spin will play a major role, and the team has been selected with that in mind. Hopefully, as a spin unit, we can go out there and make a significant impact with the ball.

It’s hard to believe I’ve just reached 10 years in international cricket—it feels like the time has flown by, and in many ways, it still feels like I’m just starting out. I remember making my debut at Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, walking onto the field, nervous and trembling, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Looking back now, 10 years have passed, and I’m now the captain of the West Indies—so much has changed since that day.

One area I’ve struggled with early on, is maintaining consistency but I have been able to improve vastly over the last couple of years. I feel like If I can keep up with the consistency I have now and the performances I have now, I can hopefully finish this game as one of the best. I think I still have a long way to go, so I am just taking it one step at a time and trying to perform well every time I go out on the park and whatever comes from it, will come from it.