DIGICEL SHORTLISTED FOR WORLD COMMUNICATIONS AWARDS

Digicel has once again made the shortlist at the World Communications Awards – this time in the Social Contribution category for the Digicel Jamaica Foundation’s work to assist the blind community. Launched in 1999 to showcase and celebrate innovation and excellence throughout the global telecoms industry, this is the 26th staging of the awards.

“A braille machine to a blind child is like a pencil to a sighted child.” Those poignant words uttered by the principal of the Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired during a 2023 visit by the Digicel Foundation to donate three braille machines were the catalyst for something much greater with the Digicel team discovering that the school had only 26 working machines to serve the student population of 130.

Partnering with The Open Door Foundation to conceive and launch the “Follow the Trail, Invest in Braille” campaign, the Digicel Foundation had an original goal to provide 50 machines, with that target doubled and then surpassed as 42 public and private sector sponsors jumped on board ultimately coming together to donate 107 braille machines and two embossers to the school. In addition, training will be provided to ensure the machines are well maintained and can help students to a brighter future for many years to come.

Commenting on the initiative, Digicel Group CEO, Marcelo Cataldo, said; “This incredible campaign truly showcases the power of partnership. The dedication of our amazing Digicel Foundation team whose close ties to our community mean they always have their finger on the pulse of progress – coupled with the generosity of our public and private partners – means we can go where the need is greatest as we help to create a world where no one gets left behind. My sincere thanks and congratulations to all and fingers crossed for the award ceremony in London in December!”

Digicel received an award for Best Operator in an Emerging Market for its work in Haiti at the 2023 staging of the World Communications Awards.

Digicel has built a strong track record with the World Communications Awards over the years taking home the Best Operator in an Emerging Market for its work in Haiti at the 2023 staging of the World Communications Awards; the Social Contribution Award in 2022 and 2020 for its work in the areas of education in Haiti and special needs in Jamaica respectively; and the Best Operator in an Emerging Market for Papua New Guinea in 2019. Digicel was also shortlisted in the Customer Experience category in 2022, the Operator of the Year category in 2021 and the Social Contribution category in 2019 for both Haiti and Papua New Guinea. The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony and gala dinner at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on 10th December 2024.