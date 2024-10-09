Deaf Women Breaking Barriers in Business

A growing number of Deaf women in Barbados are making their mark in local business, thriving in industries such as pastry making, event planning, food & catering, and crafts. These trailblazers are proving that with talent, passion, and determination, anything is possible, while creating new avenues of success and inspiration for the Deaf community.

From left: Maude White, Director – The Deaf Heart Project, Angelico Corbin (participant), Suanna Marshall, owner of deaf business Little Fairy Events, at a panel discussion at Regus Barbados advocating for more accessibility in business for deaf people

The Deaf Heart Project (DHP) has committed to supporting the success of these ladies, and other deaf individuals, through its Deaf Entrepreneurship Programme. The Programme, supported by the Caribbean Policy Development Centre and the inaugural Sagicor Helping Hands Initiative, was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic in response to requests from members of the deaf community faced with the “new normal” of increased virtual interactions and heightened unemployment. The Programme has since trained 20 deaf women in information and communication technologies, small business and financial management through a partnership with Ashbea Digital and the Small Business Association.

Founder and Chairman of The Deaf Heart Project, Ché Greenidge, shared – “The DHP team developed this programme to empower community members by creating access and opportunities to specialised training, mentorship support, and resources to cultivate the necessary skills and confidence to start and manage their own businesses. Through this programme we have established an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that is fostering financial independence and professional development for the [deaf] community, and created a space for deaf individuals to thrive in the business world.”

Some participants of the Deaf Entrepreneurship Programme learning about ICTs and small business with full use of laptop devices sponsored through the Sagicor Helping Hands Initiative

Participant in the Deaf Entrepreneurship Programme and Owner of T.A.W Amanda’s Pastry, Toni Wharton, produces homemade baked goods such as cakes, cupcakes, and pre-packed desserts. She also produces packaged frozen and baked patties, samosas and more. Ms. Wharton reflected on her entrepreneurial journey noting, “The goal was to try something new and hope to learn more and grow. The Deaf Heart Project helped with the provision of free start-up business classes as well as facilitating pop-up events from which deaf individuals benefited.”

Deaf Artisans showcasing their talents at a cultural Bridgetown Market pop up in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation

Another participant of the programme and business owner of Little Fairy Events, Suanna Marshall, shared, “My business focuses on event planning for birthday parties, designing party bags and boxes, shirts, keyrings and such. I will continue to grow my business and never give up on my dream.”

Alicia Wharton, a programme participant, also shared her intentions to keep moving forward with the plans for her business focusing on her crafts and keychains.

A Bright Future for Deaf Women in Business

As their businesses continue to grow, these Deaf women aim to change perceptions and also create job opportunities while supporting the local economy, and advocating for inclusivity and accessibility. to help pave the way for a more equitable marketplace for all. Their work is serving as an inspiration to all Deaf women, showing that in any field, success is possible.