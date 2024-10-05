CIBC Continues CARIF Commitment

Hundreds of policy makers, investors, financiers, and project developers from across the Caribbean and the wider globe have gathered at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida to collaborate and converse on the future of infrastructure investment.

CIBC Caribbean’s Enterprise Security and Fraud Management representative, Derick Burton, presented on Cybersecurity for Critical National Infrastructure during CARIF 2024.

Hosted by New Energy Events with co-title sponsors CIBC and KPMG, the highly anticipated Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF) 2024 will feature comprehensive updates and opportunities related to power, transportation, telecommunications, tourism, water, and other essential sectors.

CIBC Caribbean’s Executive Director of Corporate Banking and Sustainable Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Gillian Charles-Gollop, emphasized that, “The Caribbean Infrastructure Forum is a critical gathering for dialogue and action in our region. CIBC is committed to fostering partnerships that drive sustainable investment and innovative infrastructure solutions.”

Over two days, participants will engage in keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and targeted workshops that will explore topics such as sustainable development, financing mechanisms, and regional connectivity.

The event kicked off with exciting panels including one titled Ramping Up Financing for Caribbean Infrastructure. The discussion featured CIBC Caribbean’s Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, Forex and Derivative Sales, Adam Carter. He was joined by Ramon Candia, Adam Greenfader, Victoria Miles, Brian Whitesides, and Dustin Delany, representatives from CIFI, AG&T, Impacta Global, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, and Dentons Delany, respectively.

During the Ramping Up Financing for Caribbean Infrastructure panel discussion, CIBC Caribbean’s Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, Adam Carter, was joined by representatives from CIFI, AG&T, Impacta Global, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, and Dentons Delany.

CIBC Caribbean’s Enterprise Security and Fraud Management representative, Derick Burton, presented on Cybersecurity for Critical National Infrastructure. He underscored cyber risk as an increasing concern for Caribbean governments, businesses, and infrastructure.

Critcal conversations like these will continue with other experts including CIBC Caribbean’s Isabel de Caires, Gemel Sobers, and Gillian Charles-Gollop.

CIBC has been a major CARIF sponsor since the event’s inception in 2016. Over the past 8 years, regional and global leaders have convened to engage in the planning, financing, and construction of infrastructure and capital projects across the Caribbean. The bank remains committed to fostering partnerships that drive sustainable investment and innovative infrastructure solutions.