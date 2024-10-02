CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP AT THE CARIBBEAN BROADCASTING UNION

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) is advising the public of a recent change of leadership of the organisation.

A notice has already been issued to CBU members reporting that Mr. Anthony Greene, Vice President and General Manager of Starcom Network Inc., based in Barbados, has taken over as Chair of the Board and President of the Union following the resignation, effective October 1, 2024, of Dr. Claire Grant.

In line with the Union’s by-laws, the Board will shortly select a director from among its ranks to fill the post of Vice-President and consider whether to exercise its discretion to fill the resulting vacancy for a director.

The Board has noted the sterling service to the Union and significant contribution to the regional media sector by Dr. Grant, former Deputy CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group. She served CBU as a director since 2019, went on to be elected Vice-President, and then was twice elected as President.