BFA Attends CONCACAF Head of Refereeing Workshop

Reaffirming its commitment to match official development on the island, the Barbados Football Association (BFA) today disclosed that BFA Head of Refereeing Victor Moore recently attended the prestigious Concacaf Head of Refereeing Workshop in Miami.

Held last month, the intensive one-day development initiative consisted of over 30 Head of Refereeing representatives from across Central America and the Caribbean.

The Workshop was designed to empower Member Associations (MAs) to continue to lead their Refereeing Departments with strategic foresight, and in alignment with Concacaf’s vision to continue to increase the quality of referee performance and professionalism within the region.

BFA Head of Refereeing Victor Moore participated in the Concacaf Head of Refereeing Workshop in Miami last month

Best practice case studies were presented to participants to highlight how to create the best path to success for their respective teams of referees, while emphasis was also placed on accessing the relevant Concacaf educational materials, courses, and programs now available to MAs so that they can develop a more elite level of refereeing in their home countries.

BFA Head of Refereeing Victor Moore said being able to network and learn from other Concacaf MA Refereeing Department Heads was an invaluable experience that would add a strong foundation of support and synergy to his role with the BFA.

“It was really great to be able to have access to information about the diverse spectrum of educational opportunities available to our referees through Concacaf,” he said. “Having the chance to connect with my MA peers, and to discuss our specific challenges, was a good way to share knowledge and to come up with collective suggested solutions for how each Association can advance its refereeing strategy. I’m looking forward to being able to provide the Concacaf learning opportunities showcased at the Workshop to our Barbadian refereeing community, and to the BFA doing our part to increase the number of FIFA Elite list and upper Tier referees coming out of Barbados that would be available for selection by Concacaf.”

The BFA has reiterated that it will continue to provide the highest standard of referee education, development, and training opportunities for local referees to excel and be of benefit to the holistic development of football in Barbados and beyond.