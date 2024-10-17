BFA Announces Youth Football Partnership

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) is pleased to announce its continued partnership with insurance and financial services company Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited.

Aligning with the Association’s long-term vision to significantly develop youth football within the island, Guardian Life has confirmed its intention to continue its financial support, which will assist with the operational needs of the Under-9s to Under-17s Boys and Mixed team’s annual youth football competition, which has been titled the2024 BFA Guardian Group Youth Football Tournament.

BFA General Secretary, Ashley Scott-Williams thanked Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited for its support of the BFA and youth football, and for its strong investment in the future of football within Barbados.

“The BFA remains focused on giving young boys and girls from every community on our island the opportunity to play and develop their skills in football,” he said. “To do this, we need corporate partnerships such as these, to ensure that we can provide a conducive environment for football to thrive and positively change the lives of everyone involved. We extend our sincere thanks to Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited for its commitment of over 10 years of support that has been instrumental in maintaining our goal to continually develop and nurture the talent of young footballers within Barbados.”

Remarking on the sponsorship, Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited’s Branch Manager, Amado Marcano echoed these sentiments:

“Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited is more than pleased to continue to lend our support to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) and to youth football across the island. Guardian Life is passionate about initiatives that empower youth and champion physical well-being and healthy lifestyle practices. As such, we will continue to invest in the next generation of footballers and help reinforce the BFA and Barbados’ position as a leader at the forefront of regional football. On behalf of Guardian Life, we are looking forward to strengthening our longstanding partnership with the BFA and seeing the sustainability of the sport continue to grow from strength to strength in Barbados.”

The 2024 BFA Guardian Group Youth Football Tournament will continue until November this year, culminating in a Finals Day to be held at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey.