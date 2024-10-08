BARJAM DEMANDS BETTER TREATMENT FOR MEDIA PROFESSIONALS (BAJAN REPORTER WROTE ON THIS 2015 & 2013)

CAVEAT

This is not the first time Bajan Reporter cited reprehensible manners of such treatment, this has occurred by overseas and local interests on more than one occasion. We even tried eMailing other houses directly for appropriate boycotts but were selectively ignored, thanks for finally waking up! Two articles have been issued in 2013 & 2015 and their links are peppered through this message here…

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) strongly condemns the disrespect of media professionals at public events that continues to rear its head from time to time. This follows yet another incident where media personnel were invited to cover a function but were not provided with proper seating or basic amenities. Sadly, this has become an ongoing issue in Barbados, and it is unacceptable.

Media professionals play a critical role in shaping public opinion, sharing accurate information, and keeping the public informed. Without their dedication and commitment, many significant events would go uncovered, and the general public would be left in the dark about matters of national importance.

Despite this invaluable contribution, members of the press are sometimes treated as an afterthought at various events, even when they are officially invited to provide coverage. Media workers have reported being made to stand for long periods, sit in cramped spaces, or be entirely neglected in the planning process for seating and accommodation. This creates significant challenges in doing our jobs effectively and undermines the professionalism that journalists and media workers bring to the table.

BARJAM is calling for all event organizers, private companies, and governmental agencies to ensure that seating arrangements are made before for the media before the event, with clear sightlines to the speakers and event proceedings.

This lack of consideration for media workers has been raised with event organizers before. BARJAM believes it is high time for this to change, as disrespecting the media is akin to disrespecting the public’s right to information.

We stand firmly with all our members and will continue to advocate for fair and professional treatment for them at all public and private events.

For those event organisers who may be unsure about how best to proceed in accommodating members of the media, there are some public relations entities that provide this service as part of their core services. However, if you require just basic information about how best to proceed in making adequate space and provision for media people you want to invite to your event, we urge you to reach out to the executive members of BARJAM for guidance.

Our association will not hesitate to raise this issue in every forum available until proper standards are met. We trust that going forward, event organizers across the island will take this matter seriously and work collaboratively with the media to ensure that the vital work of journalism can be carried out effectively and with respect.