Barbados selects Hinkson for FIA Esports Games

Mark-Anthony Hinkson will represent Barbados in the third edition of the FIA Motorsport Games in Spain (October 23-27), where more than 650 participants will vie for gold, silver and bronze medals in the style of the Olympics. The Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) confirmed today (Thursday) that 23-year-old Hinkson will compete in both Esports disciplines, GT and F4, giving the island a presence at the Games for the second time.

Up to 85 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) will tackle 27 disciplines – up from 16 in 2022 – spanning a broad spectrum of motor sport. Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host circuit racing, karting slalom, auto slalom and drifting, while off-road and karting categories will take place at the Aspar circuit and rallying at Valencia’s Western Mountain.

The Esports competitions, supported by leading manufacturer of sim racing hardware Fanatec, will be held at the spectacular City of Arts and Sciences, a complex of modernist buildings located close to Valencia’s historic port. Hinkson will leave the island on Sunday, October 20, flying overnight to London Heathrow, then on to Valencia in readiness for Accreditation and Wednesday evening’s Opening Ceremony.

Brian Mandeville, Vice-Chairman of Caribbean Sim Motorsport (CSM), which has been affiliated to the BMF since 2021, will travel to Spain as Barbados Team Manager. He will also investigate opportunities available to the island following the FIA’s announcement of an Official Licensing agreement with Next Level Racing(r), a global manufacturer of industry-leading simulator seats and cockpits, which will exhibit its products in Valencia.

To the FIA, Esports has the potential to inspire a huge number of potential competitors, both as an entry point into real-world motor sport and as an independent discipline. With interest in Esports trending heavily towards younger, more diverse audiences, the FIA is keen to maximise the support it can offer ASNs such as the BMF in this area.

Hinkson was selected from six pro level Barbadian competitors in two recent weekend trials held by CSM, whose Chairman Robert Simmons said: “Though Mark had the GT races essentially wrapped up from the first weekend, F4 remained undecided as Leon Sealy, who represented Barbados at the Games in 2022, won the first event and seemed to have sealed the deal. However, the second weekend of events decided the outcome.”

Esports GT will be fought exclusively using the Assetto Corsa Competizione virtual version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, while all drivers in Esports F4 will use the standard iRacing FIA F4 car. With 60 entries in F4 and 57 in GT, Hinkson will be competing against more than 110 different opponents from 68 countries; he is one of only four participants contesting both disciplines, alongside entries from Armenia, Malaysia and Mexico.

Hinkson is entering the Games with an open mind: “I am not entirely sure how I would stack up against the other drivers, as most of my background is in rally sims, where I have won numerous competitions. Over the past year, I’ve evolved into circuit sim racing, driven by my passion for motorsports and the challenges it offers.”

Raised in St Philip, the parish home to Bushy Park where his father and uncle were both heavily involved in circuit racing, Hinkson’s ultimate aim is to follow them into the sport: “Until that day arrives, I’m honing my skills in the world of sim racing, where the skills learned are highly transferable to real-life motorsports. Whether or not I bring home a medal for my country, I’m proud to have earned the chance to represent Barbados and highlight the possibilities that exist in sim racing.”

Having won back-to-back R5 Esports Championships in 2022 & ’23, he transitioned from gaming console to PC, which has increased the scope of sim platforms he could use: “Winning both trial events was a turning point for me. I was given the choice to focus on a single racing discipline, but I couldn’t bring myself to limit the experience. My goal is to give it my all, make my country proud, and hopefully use this opportunity as a stepping stone to further develop the sim racing community in Barbados.”

BMF Vice-President – Sport, David Williams, said: “Mark-Anthony has already proved himself in previous competitions, so we wish him the best of luck in Spain. As Esports continues to grow, the BMF is committed to work with the FIA to offer increasing opportunities to island motor sport fans.”