Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Shakira Hinkson, 14 years of #27 Meadowvale Heights, Prior Park, St. James, a 4th form student of the Parkinson Memorial school, who was last seen about 7:45 a.m on Friday 4th October, 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Shakira is approximately five feet two inches (5’ 2”) tall, slim built, brown complexion, small head, big eyes, thin lips, thick eyebrows, pointed nose, pointed chin, small breasted, muscular arms and legs and bow legged.

Her ear lobes are pierced twice on both lobes. Her hair is short and twisted, she has a visible scar on her right forearm and speaks with a Barbadian accent. She is in the habit of running away from home and frequents Fernihurst, Black Rock and Oxnards Crescent, St. James areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakira Hinkson, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.



Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service