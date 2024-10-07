Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Shakira Hinkson, 14 years of #27 Meadowvale Heights, Prior Park, St. James, a 4th form student of the Parkinson Memorial school, who was last seen about 7:45 a.m on Friday 4th October, 2024.
DESCRIPTION:
Shakira is approximately five feet two inches (5’ 2”) tall, slim built, brown complexion, small head, big eyes, thin lips, thick eyebrows, pointed nose, pointed chin, small breasted, muscular arms and legs and bow legged.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakira Hinkson, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.
- Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant
Police Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)
The Barbados Police Service
Leave a Reply