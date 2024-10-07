Breaking News

  • BARJAM DEMANDS BETTER TREATMENT FOR MEDIA PROFESSIONALS (BAJAN REPORTER WROTE ON THIS 2015 & 2013)

  • Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

  • “Boy Boy” on the Run, Wanted Mondays on IG waiting for him…

  • Two remanded for Murder Charges over Lower Carlton incident

  • CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP AT THE CARIBBEAN BROADCASTING UNION

  • 230 GB data breach tints reputation of Revenue Authority: Vehicle Registration offline as offenders tracked

Her ear lobes are pierced twice on both lobes. Her hair is short and twisted, she has a visible scar on her right forearm and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  She is in the habit of running away from home and frequents Fernihurst, Black Rock and Oxnards Crescent, St. James areas.

Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
Her ear lobes are pierced twice on both lobes. Her hair is short and twisted, she has a visible scar on her right forearm and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  She is in the habit of running away from home and frequents Fernihurst, Black Rock and Oxnards Crescent, St. James areas.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Shakira Hinkson, 14 years of #27 Meadowvale Heights, Prior Park, St. James, a 4th form student of the Parkinson Memorial school, who was last seen about 7:45 a.m on Friday 4th October, 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Shakira is approximately five feet two inches (5’ 2”) tall, slim built, brown complexion, small head, big eyes, thin lips, thick eyebrows, pointed nose, pointed chin, small breasted, muscular arms and legs and bow legged. 

Her ear lobes are pierced twice on both lobes. Her hair is short and twisted, she has a visible scar on her right forearm and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  She is in the habit of running away from home and frequents Fernihurst, Black Rock and Oxnards Crescent, St. James areas.
Her ear lobes are pierced twice on both lobes. Her hair is short and twisted, she has a visible scar on her right forearm and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  She is in the habit of running away from home and frequents Fernihurst, Black Rock and Oxnards Crescent, St. James areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakira Hinkson, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 134
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280