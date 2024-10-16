Barbados’ PM remembers Sir Henry DeB. Forde

Today is truly a sad day for many of us.

I have lost a dear friend, a mentor, legal advisor and tutor, indeed one might say, my political father. Our country has lost a man of unmatched intellect, the consummate example of a gentleman in the political arena— a man who always put others and country above self.

The passing of Sir Henry de Boulay Forde at the age of 91 years carries us close to the end of an era. His record of service, his legacy, paint a picture of a man whose commitment to the Barbados Labour Party can never be questioned, yet he could never be accused of putting party before country.

For me, the loss is deeply personal. As a young law student in London, it was Sir Henry who introduced me to Middle Temple in the Inns of Court as I studied to be admitted to the Bar of England and Wales. Then, as a young lawyer fresh out of law school, it was Sir Henry who introduced me to the Barbados Bar in 1987.

As a young woman with a keen interest in public life and representation, it was Sir Henry who introduced me and a whole new generation (Liz Thompson, Gline Clarke, Ronald Toppin to name a few) to the Party. We came to join the effort in the rebuilding of the Barbados Labour Party after the devastating defeat of 1986 that left only 3 Members of Parliament, Sir David Simmons, Owen Arthur and himself.

As a young Cabinet member on my first assignment as Minister of Education, Youth Affairs and Culture, I relied on Sir Henry to guide me. He taught us to treat the Parliament with respect and always read and prepare for all of your meetings, even if you had no inclination to speak. Indeed, he reminded us that context is always important and never believe that we could address matters without understanding how others were confronting the same challenges regionally and especially in the Commonwealth.

Sir Henry served as Attorney General and Minister of External Affairs from 1976 to 1981and achieved an enviable post-Independence legislative record. It was only natural that he then became a major source of inspiration for me when I served as Attorney General. Many of us owe so much of what we have achieved as servants of the people to Sir Henry.

While it is no secret that I have endured some bruising political battles, what many do not know is that Sir Henry, through his words and conduct, played a major part in my ability to weather these storms. I have never forgotten, or lost my appreciation for the fact that:

When Tom Adams passed in 1984, and the then defeat of Sir Harold St. John at the polls in 1986 propelled Sir Henry into the role of BLP and Opposition Leader, he did not resile from his commitment or shed his gentlemanly qualities.

When internal conflict in the Democratic Labour Party led in 1989 to the formation of the National Democratic Party and four members crossed the floor to cause his unseating as Opposition Leader, Sir Henry did not resile from his commitment or shed his gentlemanly qualities.

When health and party interests in the early 1990s dictated that the best prospects for the resurgence of the Barbados Labour Party resided in Owen Arthur as political and Opposition Leader, Sir Henry did not resile from his commitment to the party or shed his gentlemanly qualities.

I learnt much from Sir Henry.

And, I believe we can all learn from his grace, commitment and maturity when dealing with complex challenges along the journey of public service. Sir Henry never put himself first and was always guided by the highest ideals.

At the constitiuency level, he became the first representative of Christ Church West in 1971 and one of the longest serving Members of Parliament in post-Independence Barbados. Sir Henry was able to achieve this because he fulfilled his duty to his constituents in ways that said always that, to him, it was a solemn commitment.

He was exceptionally organised and introduced many new facets of representation in his time that caused many to regard him as a trailblazer in representational politics. Indeed, the people of Christ Church West rewarded him with seven straight victories at the poll in General Elections stretching from 1971 to 1999.

No review of the contribution of Sir Henry to the political life of Barbados would be complete, however, without consideration of his groundbreaking work to secure the rights of women in Barbados, or the dedicated service he gave as Chairman of the Constitution Review Commission in the second half of the 1990s. There are just too many significant achievements in his service to our country for me to adequately chronicle them here today.

So, as we enter our 85th Annual Conference and 86th year as a party in three days, ironically at the Christ Church Foundation School where Sir Henry’s passion for knowledge was surely ignited, we are truly humbled by his contribution to the service of this party and country. We have lost a genuine stalwart, an exceptional legal scholar and one of politics’ finest gentlemen anywhere in the Caribbean.

But all is not lost, for Sir Henry has also left us with enough lessons that if we are good stewards of his legacy, he will live on in our party and our nation for many generations.

As is the custom for Barbadians who have served as Members of Parliament, Sir Henry will be accorded an Official Funeral, the details of which will be announced after consultations with his family.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados and the family of the Barbados Labour Party, I offer sincere condolences to our dear sister Cheryl Lady Forde, his three surviving children Nicholas, Martin and Ryan. This tribute would not be complete if we do not pay adequate respect to his late son Patrick, who passed in June this year and who was the son of Sir Henry and his first wife Pat.

To the entire Forde family, we owe you a huge debt of gratitude for lending him in service of country for more than half a century.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.

Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados