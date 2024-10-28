Barbados Down Syndrome Association reacts to Disabilities Grant

Parents of children with Down Syndrome have started to receive the highly anticipated disability grant promised by the government, President of the Barbados Down Syndrome Association Asha Alleyne-Renwick has reported.

In addition to welcoming the assistance as the association recognises Down Syndrome Awareness Month, she said the current emphasis on disability rights in Barbados augurs well for the improvement of the lives of people here with Down Syndrome.



In March this year, as she presented her Budget, Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced the expansion of the disability grant to include individuals with Down Syndrome.

Alleyne-Renwick said the parents of children and adults with Down Syndrome are pleased to see the promise come to fruition, especially as it is costly to care for their loved ones with the genetic condition.



“This much needed assistance will aid in the efforts of our families who often struggle to provide the best possible care for our loved ones with Down Syndrome. The reality is that children and adults with Down Syndrome often have additional medical expenses among other challenges,” she said.

President of the Barbados Down Syndrome Association: Asha Alleyne-Renwick

Noting that early intervention as well as lifelong support services are key to an individual with Down Syndrome reaching their full potential, Alleyne-Renwick added: “The cost associated with the provision of these necessary services and interventions make them unattainable for many parents, thus leading to less than desirable outcomes for persons with this condition. These circumstances have a domino effect whereby the vast majority of adults with Down Syndrome are unemployed. We however know that persons with Down Syndrome are capable of achieving much more than society has come to expect of them. This can only be achieved when parents and caregivers are supported and empowered in ways that can actually make a positive difference in their lives.”

Alleyne-Renwick added that the ongoing education reform as well as the soon to be legislated National Policy for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities signal major advancement for disability rights in Barbados.