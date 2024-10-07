Barbados Coalition of Service Industries Hosts 2nd Annual Consultation on the Development of the Orange Economy

The Barbados Coalition of Service Industries (BCSI) convened its 2nd Sectoral Consultation on the Development of the Business Aspects of the Orange Economy on Wednesday 2nd October 2024, at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. This highly anticipated event gathered key stakeholders and creative industry professionals from across the island.

Delivering her address, Ms. Amanda Reifer, President of the BCSI, expressed her pride in the progress made thus far but emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to further propel the Orange Economy.

“The Orange Economy isn’t just about numbers on a ledger; it is about fostering innovation, nurturing our cultural identity, and unlocking new avenues for economic growth,” Ms. Reifer stated. She highlighted the significance of the consultation, recalling last year’s success where over 80 stakeholders contributed to a deeper understanding of the sector’s landscape and areas for development.

This year’s event focused on sustainable development, with discussions aimed at refining business frameworks, improving legislative and facilitation practices, and leveraging technology for future growth.

Ms. Reifer reiterated the BCSI’s commitment to establishing standards that promote quality and competitiveness while advocating for investment and fiscal policies to stimulate growth in the creative industries.

“Our goal is clear: to position the Orange Economy as a major contributor to Barbados’ GDP while providing creative professionals access to global markets and opportunities,” Ms. Reifer noted. She called for unified action, strategic planning, and collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve this vision.

The consultation offered an opportunity for creative professionals, business leaders, and policymakers to engage in discussions that will shape the future of the Orange Economy and enhance the cultural and economic resilience of Barbados.