Barbadian coach awarded OS Scholarship

Bajan football coach Kerry Trotman was awarded an Olympic Solidarity (OS) Scholarship to undertake the International Coaching Course (ICC) Training through the Hungarian University of Sports Sciences (HUSS) in Budapest, Hungary.

The nine-week programme, organised by HUSS in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and supported by Olympic Solidarity, commenced on Monday, September 30.

Coach Trotman, who has more than a decade of experience in youth, women’s, and men’s football, will benefit from high-level, performance-focused training in sports sciences and sport-specific methodologies through the ICC programme. This will advance her already extensive knowledge of football coaching.

The non-degree programme is well-regarded for enhancing coaches’ skills and promoting international cooperation and excellence in sports. The participating coaches will study several theoretical subjects, such as exercise physiology, sports pedagogy, sports psychology, and sports management and will be tested on both theoretical and practical aspects of their respective sports.

The Director of the National Olympic Academy, Janelle Denny, said the Barbados Olympic Association Inc. is incredibly pleased to have recommended Coach Trotman for the Olympic Scholarship, stating, “Her dedication to the sport, both as a coach and a former player, has made a significant impact on football development at various levels. This scholarship opportunity will further elevate her expertise and allow her to bring invaluable knowledge back to our football programmes to enhance the techniques of players locally.”

Coach Trotman is a former member of the Barbados Women’s National Team. She holds a FIFA/CONCACAF Coaching Educators’ certification and several CONCACAF coaching licenses, including the B Licence, and has demonstrated her expertise across numerous levels of the sport. At present, she is a Senior Coach for Technique Football Club (U15), where she leads the development of young football talent.

Previously, she served as Head Coach for Central League Spartan FC and YoungBoyz FC and as Assistant Coach for the Barbados Under 20 Men’s National Team. Coach Trotman also has international experience, having coached the Turks & Caicos U15 Girls’ National Team.

The ICC Training is scheduled to run until November 29, 2024.