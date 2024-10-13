Breaking News

  • Barbados’ People Empowerment Minister leads social dialogue on behalf of Caribbean Region

  • Barbadian Envoy Appointed Dean of Tourism and Dean of Culture at Indonesian University

  • Crime prevention and suppression strategies must be comprehensive and sustained, according to Nevisian Leader

  • BARJAM DEMANDS BETTER TREATMENT FOR MEDIA PROFESSIONALS (BAJAN REPORTER WROTE ON THIS 2015 & 2013)

  • Barbados Police: 14 year old from Prior Park is Missing

  • “Boy Boy” on the Run, Wanted Mondays on IG waiting for him…

Marcelo joined Millicom in 2010 and rose through the organisation working in a range of senior commercial, business development and products and services roles. And since 2016, he has also been a leader of Tigo’s ESG strategy. Highlights of this are a strong focus on compliance and corporate governance and the Contigo Conectados corporate social responsibility programme which works to raise awareness of responsible internet use and practices among children, adolescents, parents and teachers.

60% of Caribbean Organisations Delayed in Digital Transformation

Bajan Reporter

,

60% of Caribbean Organisations Delayed in Digital Transformation

Bajan Reporter

,
Marcelo joined Millicom in 2010 and rose through the organisation working in a range of senior commercial, business development and products and services roles. And since 2016, he has also been a leader of Tigo’s ESG strategy. Highlights of this are a strong focus on compliance and corporate governance and the Contigo Conectados corporate social responsibility programme which works to raise awareness of responsible internet use and practices among children, adolescents, parents and teachers.

Digicel Business launched its third Digital Transformation Report, in collaboration with Symptai Consulting Ltd, and delved into the progress and challenges faced by businesses across the region. Evolving from the need for digital transformation that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted, this report provides an understanding of the current regional state of readiness and actionable insights to navigate this journey.

More than 2,500 businesses across the Caribbean were surveyed and while there’s been an increase in the number of organisations that have a strategy in place (77% in 2024 vs 61% in 2022), 60% of those surveyed reported being delayed in the roll out of their digital transformation plan.

The top three barriers to success that came up were systems not being properly integrated (35%), key resources being consumed with operational issues (34%) and inadequate priority setting and lack of focus from the senior level of the organisation (31%).

Marcelo Cataldo, Digicel Group’s CEO said, “Understanding how important digital transformation is to the business life cycle, this report helps by providing data that can be used to drive transformation journeys. Our aim is to reach businesses at various stages of their journey–whether they are initiating, progressing, or reassessing their strategies–to provide them with valuable insights and support.”

This report also contains key insights for specific industries and groups, including hospitality, financial services, government/public sector and small and medium sized enterprises. With the importance of digital technology growing from 44% in 2021 and expected to reach 95% by 2025, it’s critical that the various industries leverage their digital capabilities to serve their customers and citizens effectively.

Cataldo continued, “Transformation doesn’t happen overnight, but is a process of ongoing evaluation and improvement. By working with best-in-class global partners we’re able to provide better solutions for better business.”

Marlon Cooper, Symptai’s CEO added, “The goal of digital transformation is to provide better conditions in the everyday lives of people, businesses and stakeholders. In a digitally transformed Caribbean, we could be an exporter of technology products and services and a contributor to innovation. Doing business is easy, because almost all services are online, which leads to an explosion in entrepreneurship, hassle-free tax collection and trust in e-solutions. We’re all in a large interconnected digital ecosystem and this report provides clear opportunities and steps to achieving this future.”

Digicel Business remains committed to supporting businesses across the region in their digital transformation journeys. Recognising its role as a catalyst for digital advancement, Digicel Business offers organisations access to expert strategists and consultants, as well as worldclass hardware and technology to equip them to deal with the ever-changing digital landscape.

Post Views: 138
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280