230 GB data breach tints reputation of Revenue Authority: Vehicle Registration offline as offenders tracked

The Barbados Revenue Authority is aware that there is some vehicle registration application information circulating on the internet and social media and is actively investigating the incident. The security and privacy of our stakeholders is of utmost importance to us. The confidence and trust that individuals and businesses have in the Authority are the cornerstones of our systems.

We are currently working with our partners and law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the nature and scope of the reported incident.

As the investigation continues we have to be mindful not to share information about the specific nature of the incident or of the security measures taken to address them, so as not to jeopardize the work of the investigators. The Data Commissioner has been informed of this incident and will continue to be updated.

The Authority understands that restricting access to the vehicle registration portal is disruptive to Barbadians, and we regret the inconvenience that these necessary precautions have caused for the public.

The Authority advises the public to remain vigilant and monitor their personal account activity and be on the alert for any unusual activity or requests seeming to come from the Barbados Revenue Authority. If persons recognize any such activity, they should report such instances to our Data Privacy Officer at privacy@bra.gov.bb.