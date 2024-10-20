20 year old from Martin’s Rd soon to appear on Wanted Mondays in IG

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Javonnte Shakir Harewood, 20 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Harewood, whose last known address is # 41 Martins Road, Pinelands, St. Michael is of a brown complexion and has a slim build.

Javonnte Shakir Harewood is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Javonnte Shakir Harewood, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 430-7270, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service