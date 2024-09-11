ZR driver charged over Collymore Rock incident

Traffic Department personnel have conducted investigations due to the viral video circulating on social media of the Bishop’s Court Hill area.
It had dashcam footage of a public service vehicle being driven in a manner that caused significant public outcry as to its manner of overtaking.
OFFENCES
- Driving other than on the left
- Driving without due care and attention
- Driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road
The accused is scheduled to appear 9:00 am in the District A Traffic Court on Wednesday 11th September 2024
