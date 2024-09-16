TOP COP OF BARBADOS GIVES SABRE RATTLING, BUT NOT MUCH ELSE (3D PRINTING OF WEAPONS A CONCERN)

First time I attended a Police briefing in ages, and for me, I could just as well have stayed away… For me, the Commissioner didn’t provide much solutions, nor were emdia questions given due respect asked in my view…

CAVEAT

All points raised in this article can be corroborated with appropriate video footage taken Sunday morning at Roebuck St, or linked to relevant case history as logged by other reputable media entities… Shorter snippets from Commissioner Richard Boyce can be sourced on my Instagram channel “bajanreporteronline“

WE’RE LUCKY SHAKESPEARE ISN’T ALIVE TO CLAIM ROYALTIES FOR THE USE OF “MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING.” OR “SOUND & FURY SIGNIFYING…”

This was primarily the feeling I had after the so called briefing on a mass casualty shooting that seems more likely to emerge from Jamaica or USA than Barbados. During the Q&A session where he kept emphasising to keep it “Brief,” which I found rather condescending, I asked about the availability of security camera footage. His reply is that when this is available for the media and public to identify Persons Of Interest then we’d be informed in due process…

I didn’t ask for due process, I asked for availability, especially since I understand bystanders had copious smartphone videos of the aftermath at the Majestic Bar! Commisoner Boyce in Centre of this Image.

Plus let’s look at the proliferation of guns at the source, how are they smuggled in so easily? There’s a scanner at the Port, what level of contraband has it seized? How much of that was illegal weapons? Mr Boyce says these statistics aren’t available, umm, WHY NOT??

For that matter why do I have to wait and express my frustration here and not be able to vent it where it’s really due? This indicates major cracks in the system, Commissioner, sabre rattling doesn’t cure it at all!

“GHOST GUNS“ ARE EMERGING AS A POTENTIAL THREAT FOR POLICE, NEW LEGISLATION MAY BE NEEDED TO PREVENT THEIR CREATION

Inspector Dwayne Cumberbatch was a bit more forthcoming on the firearms situation when he doisplayed some of the weapons seized in the first nine months of 2024.

The pistol handles seen the bottom of this table next to Inspector Cumberbatch are the ones made by 3D printers, he also said some of these were seized at fetes or parties…

He explained how a new trend is for the bottom half of pistols are forged via 3D printers, which is very dangerous in the sense it makes weapons untraceable. The Commissioner then added they’re in the process of developing legislation for people wishing to import 2 or more such printers simultaneously. However, this can pose a hindrance to genuine users like medical professionals, etc.

How does an AK47 enter Barbados? Who turned a blind eye? At what level? For how much?

ALTHOUGH BORDERING ON CENSORSHIP, POLICE HAVE ISSUES WITH REGULAR CITIZENS TRYING TO VIDEO EVERY OPERATION IN PROGRESS

The commissioner warned how ordinary people in witnessing officers carrying out their duties should desist from taping all they saw happening. Mr Boyce’s contention is it can create danger for the non-participants, however, what about people wishing to make sure Police are doing what they should at every moment. Isn’t that why many officers globally have bodycams to make sure everything is legit?

There is the old adage of who watches the watchmen, case in point where many Bajans are still angered over the death of Selwyn ‘Blues’ Knight and many felt the officer in question seems to have evaded what could have been jail time, by entering the Psychiatric Hospital for treatment…

POLICE EMPLOYMENT BELOW PAR BY 19.6% APPROXIMATELY, HOW TO REDRESS?

In the YouTube video embedded for clarity, Commissioner Boyce indicated the Force’s actal staff level should be 1,530 where as in fact they are at approximately 1,230 which is a difference of almost 20 per cent… Now, I have posed the following to erstwhile top cops Darwin Dottin as well as Tyrone Grffith, each laughed in their term, but I will keep saying it until badges and egos don’t push aside the current crop of Senior Officers’ genuine mental capacity to consider what is suggested yet again…

If the Force is to see full complement, appeal to the white and “Indian“ Bajans – the same way Police’s Instagram channel is now 21st Century-compliant, they need to update their Vacancies! Clearly, this means if not an all out increase in salaries especially from entry level, then beef up sideline incentives which can offset current wages which discourage participation!

Be a member of the Force for 5 years and get your next vehicle duty free? How about – full dental and optical coverage after two years of tenure and other similar possibilities, but tie them in to a stipulated period from joining and then staying in the constabulary for a specific duration… These are not necessarily bankable items, but they provide encouragement to seek employment in such a robust arena which is constantly proving more and more risky.