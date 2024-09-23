The Packaging Show Now Open For Viewing!

The Queens Park Gallery is currently the local stage for the showcasing of 20 artworks that are bound for International showcasing at the Dak’Art Biennial, Senegal in November of this year.

VERSIA HARRIS – “Chimera in Cane Field”

At the Press conference to promote the show and this first-time initiative, consultant to the project, Ms. Nyzinga Onifa thanked the National Cultural Foundation for its funding and curatorial leadership on the project and explained the potential impact of such a showcase of Barbadian art at the Biennial which in recent years attracts over 260,000 visitors. ‘Curators, collectors, the media and many international Galleries and museums visit this biennial, so the exposure of participating artists is tremendous.’

10 of the 11 Barbadian artists will be attending the biennial for the early days of the festival and for the Official Opening of the Barbadian/Senegalese exhibition entitled ‘Transatlantique 1: Return, communing with our Transatlantic family’ at the Village des Arts. The artists will be offering and participating in various workshops, discussions etc. being offered by the exhibition’s host, the Village des Arts in Dakar.

NATALIE ATKINS-HINDS – ‘The Cry’

The artists whose works will be representing Barbados at this Official Festival Fringe event are as follows:

Chris Welch

David ‘Guru’ McClean

Gabrielle Moore

Jaryd Niles Morris

Natalie Atkins Hinds

Ras Akyem Ramsay

Ras Ishi Butcher

Risee Chaderton-Charles

Ronald Williams

Russell Watson

Versia Harris



Their work is currently on display for local viewing in the Packing Show at the Queens Park Gallery from 10am – 6pm daily until September 27th, 2024.