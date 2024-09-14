“The Lost Holliday”, starring Vivica A. Fox, Secures Deal with AMC Theatres

From award-winning musician, writer, producer, director, and star, Jussie Smollett, comes the highly anticipated film “The Lost Holliday” set to debut in US theaters on September 27th. The critically acclaimed, poignant, and heartwarming indie film, which received rave reviews at ABFF, will open in select AMC Theatres this September.

Vivica A. Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall, who arrives in Los Angeles to plan the funeral of her estranged son, Damien Holliday (Jabari Redd). Upon her arrival, Cassandra discovers that the funeral arrangements are already being handled by her son’s husband, Jason Holliday (Jussie Smollett) – a man and a marriage she knew nothing about. Through Jason, their adopted daughter Arielle (Londyn Carter), Jason’s sister Cheyenne (Brittany Hall), and best friend Duck (Marquise Vilsón), Cassandra learns more about her son in death than she ever did in his life.

Vivica A. Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall

“The Lost Holliday” explores themes of family dynamics, friendship, fatherhood, adoption, mother-son and father-daughter relationships, grief, and the bonds of love that transcend time, generational trauma, and even death. The film also celebrates LGBTQIA+ representation and the importance of acceptance, shining a light on the adversity and triumphs of a same-gender-loving couple navigating family dissension and societal presumptions.