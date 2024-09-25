THE FALL (RESTORED, 4K VERSION) Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru & Justine Waddell

Breaking News

Director: Tarsem Singh
Writers: Dan Gilroy, Nico Soultanakis & Tarsem Singh
Stars: Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru & Justine Waddell

Tarsem’s epic cult classic, finally restored in 4K highlighting the breathtaking and stunning cinematography.

In silent-era Hollywood, stuntman Roy Walker (Lee Pace) is brought to a hospital after an on-set accident leaves him paralyzed. There, he befriends a young girl called Alexandria (Catinca Untaru) and starts telling her a fantastical tale of epic heroes trying to take revenge on an evil ruler – whilst secretly planning his own suicide.

Streaming September 27 across the US, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Canada & more

