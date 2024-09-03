The BOA Welcomes New Leadership at the National Olympic Academy

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is pleased to celebrate a new chapter in the history of its National Olympic Academy (NOA) with the appointment of educator and sports administrator Janelle Denny as the Academy’s new director.

Denny succeeds Vaneisha Cadogan, who officially retired on August 31, 2024, after five years of dedicated service. Denny has a strong background in sports management and a passion for developing young talent, making her well-equipped to continue the legacy of excellence established by her predecessors. Prior to joining the BOA, she was a Peripatetic Teacher for Physical Education and Sport at the Ministry of Education, Technological & Vocational Training. During her tenure, Denny also undertook additional duties as an Education Officer overseeing the execution and monitoring of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination syllabi and examinations.

As an athlete, Denny has been involved in various sports, such as tennis, basketball, track & field, netball, and badminton, both at school and club levels. While working as a physical education teacher, she also served as coach of the Barbados National team, which participated in the Biennial Caribbean Union of Teachers’ Track & Field Championships on numerous occasions.

Additionally, she has shown an unwavering commitment to grassroots sports development, which is evident from her decade-long service on the Executive Committee of the National Primary Schools’ Athletic Championships (NAPSAC), where she held positions such as Chairman and Championship Director.

Denny, who holds a Master of Education in Physical Education, has also willingly offered her time and expertise to several other physical education, health, or sport-related committees/boards, including the Olympic Solidarity/Pan American Sports Organization (OS/PASO), Education, and Awards and Special Events Commissions of the BOA. She served on the Executive of the Barbados Badminton Association for many years, and she was also recently appointed to the Barbados Anti-Doping Appeals Panel.

BOA President Sandra Osborne shared the news of Denny’s appointment, while also expressing the Association’s gratitude for Cadogan’s leadership at the Academy.

“Vaneisha has played a pivotal role in advancing the Academy’s mission. Over the past five years we have seen an expansion of the Academy’s programmes aimed at enhancing the skills of Athletes, Coaches, and Administrators alike. The baton has now been passed to Janelle Denny and we look forward to continued growth and success for the NOA. We are optimistic that this important unit within the BOA will reach even greater heights in the years to come,” Osborne remarked.

Commenting on her appointment, Denny said, “I am deeply honoured and thrilled to step into the role of Director at the National Olympic Academy. Building on the strong foundation laid by Mr. David Farmer and Ms. Cadogan, my aim is not only to maintain the high standards that have been set but push the boundaries of what we can achieve together. I am keen to work alongside the talented and dedicated team at the BOA. Together, we will strategise, innovate, and steer the NOA toward new achievements as we seek to be more responsive to the needs of our National Federations, Athletes, and other valued stakeholders.”

The NOA is the BOA’s educational arm, dedicated to promoting the principles of Olympism through education.