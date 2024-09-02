Sterling Service saves the day for Cafe 195 by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

So I decided to take my family for a little Friday lunch date…

We chose Cafe 195 – one of my all time favorite restaurants. As many readers know, I like to be a little mystery shopper at times to do proper reviews.

When my daughter was in primary school, Cafe 195 was our weekend go-to for flatbread pizza, pasta and specialty coffee.

Normally, when I am in the mood for pasta, I would order the “create your own” through Hopscotch, fetch and enjoy my food in the comfort of my home, but on this particular day we decided to get out of the house.

On arrival at Cafe 195 we were greeted by a hostess who seated us immediately. Our order was taken and the waitress Daianna was spot on remembering who ordered what. She was very friendly and accommodating, giving suggestions while breaking down each dish and its preparation.

My issue came when the appetizers arrived approximately 25-30 minutes after we ordered, the water was not refilled in the time we were waiting either. When the appetizers were finally served, one order was missing mozzarella cheese, the server apologized and went to get it rectified.

When the meal returned it was a little burnt, like the cheese was melted with a torch. However, the person who ordered the meal ate what they could. Then the main course came after another 25 minutes. I ordered the create your own pasta with Blackened Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, spicy sausage, bacon and mushrooms.

However, when my meal arrived, the chicken was not blackened. I alerted the waitress who apologized and removed the plate took it back in the kitchen and sprinkled some blackened seasoning on the chicken. At this juncture my mind changed and I was no longer interested in the dish, actually, I was a little disappointed.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.



She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.



Sucessfully reporting on the 2022 Elections for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

The manager on duty Jerrianne realized something was wrong and she came over to query if everything was ok. I explained my dilemma, whereupon she apologized and told me to order anything I want from the menu on the house. She was so accommodating and efficient, she made sure my group got more water in addition to offering another beverage.

Jerrianne made sure to check in while the meal was being remade. Even though a number of situations arose – the service from Jerrianne, Anne and Daianna made me feel like I was heard, even though some would say it’s their job. Nevertheless, I felt that they were genuine and authentic in these times good customer service is hard to find.

Overall I rate the Customer Service – 7 out of 10, despite the meal situation I would definitely be back…