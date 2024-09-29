Breaking News

Shrinking: Season 2 – Harrison Ford, Jason Segel (Apple TV+)

Bajan Reporter

Shrinking: Season 2 – Harrison Ford, Jason Segel (Apple TV+)

Side effects may include tears, laughter, and Jimmying. Shrinking returns October 16. Season 1 now streaming.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Shrinking stars Emmy-Award nominee Jason Segel and Multi-Award winner Harrison Ford, and was created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Segel. Additional stars include Emmy-Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy-Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

