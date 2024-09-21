She Taught Love: Taissa Farmiga, D’Arcy Carden & Kevin Carroll

Director: Nate Edwards

Writer: Darrell Britt-Gibson

Stars: Taissa Farmiga, D’Arcy Carden & Kevin Carroll

Frank Cooper (Darrell Britt-Gibson) has been coasting through life, distracting himself with women, booze, and the occasional illegal substance. An actor who’s just finished an arc on a hit cable show, he now waits for the next completely unfulfilling offer that Hollywood has for young Black actors, either a gang member or drug dealer. He’s stuck.

Mali Waters (Arsema Thomas), on the other hand, is a successful, career-driven badass destined to take over the world. With ambition for days, she is the definition of a woman living for the future. They are polar opposites whose worlds change in an instant when they enter each other’s orbit. Despite their better instincts, the two are inescapably drawn to one another. But life has a way of making its own rules, and soon Mali is forced to face an inevitable truth. Together, the two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment in an age of endless divisions and distractions.



