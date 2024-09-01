Breaking News

  • BWA Completes Repair Work on the Damaged Main Which Was Not Affecting the Northern Distribution System

  • Barbados crowned Tier II Champions of 2024 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series

  • Commonwealth Political Scientist wonders if “DLP facing extinction”

  • BFA Announces Realignment

  • Rotary Barbados Donation to Oistins Fisherfolk (with Cave Shepherd Foundation & Fiberpol)

  • Medical Device Outsourcing Services: All You Need to Know

Road rage suspect used flare gun at officers in Cayman Islands

DevilsAdvocate

,

Road rage suspect used flare gun at officers in Cayman Islands

DevilsAdvocate

,

The man Cayman Islands police were looking for after he fired a flare gun at another driver following a collision between their two vehicles in Savannah yesterday has handed himself in.

The 23-year-old man from Bodden Town attended the Cayman Islands Detention Centre. But when he was arrested on suspicion of possession of unlicensed ammunition and attempted murder, he assaulted the officers.

The RCIPS said that after he was arrested, the man became aggressive and assaulted the police officers involved, who used reasonable force to subdue him.

He sustained minor injuries as a result and was taken to the hospital for treatment for those injuries as well as injuries sustained from the collision.

Post Views: 128
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280