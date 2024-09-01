Road rage suspect used flare gun at officers in Cayman Islands

The man Cayman Islands police were looking for after he fired a flare gun at another driver following a collision between their two vehicles in Savannah yesterday has handed himself in.

The 23-year-old man from Bodden Town attended the Cayman Islands Detention Centre. But when he was arrested on suspicion of possession of unlicensed ammunition and attempted murder, he assaulted the officers.

The RCIPS said that after he was arrested, the man became aggressive and assaulted the police officers involved, who used “reasonable force“ to subdue him.

He sustained minor injuries as a result and was taken to the hospital for treatment for those injuries as well as injuries sustained from the collision.