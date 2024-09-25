REPUBLIC BANK CPL TO SUPPORT HURRICANE BERYL RELIEF EFFORTS

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be making a US$50,000 contribution to support tertiary level students who have had their last year of education significantly disrupted, following the horrendous impact of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024. Th disaster has had a massive impact on the lives of all residents in the northern parts of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and has left students needing considerable support to complete their education.

The CPL’s donation will support students with accommodation, meals, transportation and school supplies while they continue their studies at T.A. Marryshow Community College. In addition, the CPL will be making a commitment to bring a number of these students to the CPL in 2025 to work as interns at the event to further help with their professional development as they consider their future career options.

View of Hillsborough, Carriacou in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “Everyone at CPL has been touched by the impact that Beryl has had across the region, and we are pleased that we are able to play our part by supporting these students as they complete their studies and look to a bright future ahead. Supporting the youth of the Caribbean is hugely important to us and we look forward to hearing of the progress of these students and welcoming them to the tournament next year where we are certain they will find working with the CPL team a hugely rewarding experience.”

Prime Minister of Grenada, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, said: “We are very grateful for the support that Republic Bank CPL is giving to our young people as they look to rebuild their lives following the massive impact of Hurricane Beryl on Grenada. This support means that they can recover from the immediate impact of this disaster and focus solely on continuing their studies.”