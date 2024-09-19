NCF’s Writers’ Clinic – October with Robert E. Sandiford

Writing for Competition? with Robert Sandiford has been rescheduled from Saturday October 12th , instead it will now be held on Saturday October 19th from 11am to 1pm via Zoom.

Register now via the link below!

Robert Edison Sandiford is the author of several books, among them The Tree of Youth, winner of Barbados' Governor General's Award of Excellence in Literary Arts; And Sometimes They Fly, recipient of a BMA "Brands of Barbados" Award; and Sand for Snow, shortlisted for the Frank Collymore Literary Award.

Robert’s stories have appeared in numerous journals, magazines and anthologies. Fairfield from DC Books is his most recent title.

His graphic novels for NBM Publishing have been called “imaginably simple (yet) also imaginatively complex” by the poet George Elliott Clarke.

In 2003, he founded with Linda M. Deane the Barbadian cultural forum ArtsEtc Inc. He has worked as a publisher, teacher and, with Warm Water Productions, producer.