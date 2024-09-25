National Advisory Council on Citizen Security examines how Crime tints the fabric of Barbadian Society

Government has received several requests from individuals and organisations, representing various sectors, to join the National Advisory Council on Citizen Security, which was announced last Thursday and had its first meeting less than 24 hours later.
“I am delighted to see that so many other Barbadians are keenly interested in joining the council and contributing to the creation of safer communities,” Ms Mottley said. “While we cannot add everyone who would wish to help to the council, the council will call on you as the need arises.
Meanwhile, the Barbadian leader confirmed how subsequent to her statement to the country last Thursday, she has been able to conclude discussions with other Barbadians who are to join the council.
Friday’s meeting, which was held at Ilaro Court and briefed by the Prime Minister, Attorney General Dale Marshall and Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General with special responsibility for Crime Prevention, Corey Lane, started business immediately.
Members of the committed engaged in robust discussion on critical aspects of the education system with agreement in principle on the need for approaches that would cut off the supply of teenagers to the block culture by eliminating unsupervised suspensions, as well as superannuation — except where all other reasonable attempts within the system at correcting their behaviour have failed.
The council will meet every other week, in the first instance, under the chairpersonship of Professor Emerita Velma Newton.
